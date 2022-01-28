Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 14,344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $339,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG stock traded up $34.36 on Friday, reaching $2,616.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,810.20 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,844.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,823.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

