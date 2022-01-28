Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of KLA worth $182,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in KLA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KLA by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,946,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.05.

KLAC traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.88. 33,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

