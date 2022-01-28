Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.91% of Restaurant Brands International worth $174,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

