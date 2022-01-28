Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $129.17 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $129,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.54. The company has a market capitalization of $377.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

