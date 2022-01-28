Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $184.24 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Emerson Electric worth $184,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

