Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $200.75 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock worth $200,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $784.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,370. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $898.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.