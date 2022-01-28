Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $235.31 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Linde worth $235,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.34. 18,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

