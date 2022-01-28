Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.84% of Lazard worth $136,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. 5,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.