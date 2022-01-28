Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 99,820 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $192,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. 92,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

