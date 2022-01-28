Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of AbbVie worth $189,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.86. 167,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

