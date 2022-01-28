Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,164 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $144,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

