Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 143,446 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,446 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $189,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 141,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,820. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

