Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 70,812 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,812 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.60% of Nutrien worth $220,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

