Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,859 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $147,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. 677,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,360,111. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

