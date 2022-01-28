EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.93

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 52329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EQRx stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,286,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,000. EQRx makes up about 0.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.47% of EQRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

