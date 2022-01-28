Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $224.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

