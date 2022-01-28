Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $50.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

