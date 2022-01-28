Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 156,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

