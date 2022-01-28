Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 35,376 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 137.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,376 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

