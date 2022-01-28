Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,429 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

