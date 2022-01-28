Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.37. The company has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.