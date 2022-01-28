Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 154.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

