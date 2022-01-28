Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

