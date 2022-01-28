Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 5,582 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

