Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

