Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $55.02 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.