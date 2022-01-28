Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.