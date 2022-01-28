Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

