Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IUSV stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

