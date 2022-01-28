Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $8.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

