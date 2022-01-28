Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

