Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 254,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 121,532 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

