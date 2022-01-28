Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,155 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

