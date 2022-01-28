Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,765 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

