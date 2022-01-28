Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,337 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.89% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

