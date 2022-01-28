Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,387,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 475,490 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $96.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

