Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.