Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

