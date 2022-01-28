Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 55,757 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,757 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $24.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

