Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 352.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

