Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

