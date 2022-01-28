Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Globe Life stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

