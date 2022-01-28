Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Mattel stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

