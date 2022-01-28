Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.64.

XLNX stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.65. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.