Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

ALA traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.89. 65,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,946. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$27.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

