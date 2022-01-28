Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

CNK stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $12,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

