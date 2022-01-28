Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

