Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KLA Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.59 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.57.

KLAC stock opened at $357.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.39 and its 200 day moving average is $369.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

