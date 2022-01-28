Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $954.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

