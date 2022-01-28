Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $295.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.69. The company has a market cap of $821.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

